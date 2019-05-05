Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Handed tough loss
Chirinos (4-1) took the loss against the Orioles on Saturday while allowing three runs on seven hits across 7.1 innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Chirinos was originally expected to follow an opener Saturday but was instead used as a traditional starter, and ended up delivering seven-plus strong innings for the Rays. The 25-year-old has pitched well with a 3.52 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 38.1 innings, with most of the damage coming in one outing where he allowed six runs over 2.1 innings. Chirinos should take the mound next weekend against the Yankees.
