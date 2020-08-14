Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Chirinos's (triceps) bullpen session went well, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is fantastic news for a Rays team that is also currently without Charlie Morton (shoulder). It's not entirely clear when Chirinos will be activated, but given his successful bullpen session, it would not be surprising to see the right-hander start a game for Tampa Bay within the next week. Chirinos has allowed just one earned run in 8.2 innings pitched over two starts this season.