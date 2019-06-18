Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Hit with loss despite quality start
Chirinos (7-3) took the loss Monday as the Rays fell 3-0 to the Yankees, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.
The 25-year-old delivered his second straight quality start, but with Masahiro Tanaka firing a shutout for the Yankees, that simply wasn't good enough. Chirinos will take a 3.00 ERA and 68:15 K:BB over 81 innings into his next outing Saturday in Oakland.
