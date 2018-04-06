Chirinos allowed no earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings Thursday against the Red Sox.

Chirinos was impressive in the latest of the Rays' "bullpen days," as he got the start and needed only 54 pitches to complete five innings of shutout work. This was his second extended outing of the season, and he has now pitched a total of nine innings without allowing an earned run. If Chirinos continues to work efficiently and for several innings per outing, he could be a potential pickup for those looking for extra win potential and ratio help especially given his relief pitcher eligibility.