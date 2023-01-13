Chirinos signed a one-year, $1.275 million contract with Tampa Bay on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos only made two appearances for the Rays last season, throwing seven scoreless innings and recording a 1.14 WHIP. While that's certainly a good sign, it's still hard to tell how well he's bounced back from undergoing Tommy John surgery back in August 2020, so there's a good chance he begins the year in Triple-A until the organization can get a better feel for where he is in the recovery process.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Demoted after spot start•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Starting nightcap against Jays•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Likely starting Game 2 Tuesday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Sent down Friday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Activated from injured list•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•