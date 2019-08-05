Chirinos was placed on the 10-day injured list with right middle finger inflammation Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos won't throw for two weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports, leaving him unlikely to return before the start of September. It's a tough blow for a team that is already missing Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (forearm). Trevor Richards, acquired in a deadline-day trade from Miami, is a possible candidate to take his place in the rotation.