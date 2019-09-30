Chirinos was tagged for four runs on four hits and struck out two in 2.2 innings of relief Sunday in the Rays' 8-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Unsurprisingly, Chirinos' command has been an issue in his three appearances since returning from a six-week absence due to an inflamed middle finger on his pitching hand. The 25-year-old has served up a home run in each of those outings, leaving his role somewhat uncertain heading into Wednesday's wild-card matchup with the Athletics. If Chirinos is included on the roster for that contest, he likely won't represent one of manager Kevin Cash's preferred options in relief.

More News
Our Latest Stories