Chirinos was tagged for four runs on four hits and struck out two in 2.2 innings of relief Sunday in the Rays' 8-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Unsurprisingly, Chirinos' command has been an issue in his three appearances since returning from a six-week absence due to an inflamed middle finger on his pitching hand. The 25-year-old has served up a home run in each of those outings, leaving his role somewhat uncertain heading into Wednesday's wild-card matchup with the Athletics. If Chirinos is included on the roster for that contest, he likely won't represent one of manager Kevin Cash's preferred options in relief.