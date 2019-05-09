Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Likely bulk reliever Saturday
Chirinos is likely to serve as a bulk reliever following a yet-to-be-named opener in Saturday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos has done a solid job in the long-relief role on bullpen days this season, and he owns a 4-1 record, 3.52 ERA and impressive 0.89 WHIP across seven total appearances. The right-hander even performed admirably in his one defeat, limiting the Orioles to three runs across 7.1 innings his most recent time out last Saturday.
