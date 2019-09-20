Chirinos (finger) will "most likely" be activated from the injured list in the next couple days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos' recovery has seemingly gone to plan, and he is on the verge of rejoining the big club after making it through a couple simulated games without issue. Chirinos spent most of the season starting for the Rays, but with him still needing to build up some stamina, he is in line to return in a relief role.