Chirinos was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and will likely start the second game of the doubleheader in Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He is up as the 29th man, so Chirinos will likely either start or work as the primary pitcher in Game 2 and then be bumped off the active roster. Chirinos tossed three scoreless innings while striking out four and allowing five baserunners in three innings last week against the Red Sox in his lone MLB appearance of the season.