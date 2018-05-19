Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Live BP session scheduled
Chirinos (elbow) completed a bullpen session Friday and will throw live batting practice Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander apparently got through Friday's session without setbacks. He'll take a full two days off before getting back to work Monday against live hitters, and he appear on track for his original projected early-June return date, at a minimum.
