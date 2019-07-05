Chirinos didn't factor into the decision against the Yankees on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking one in the Rays' 8-4 extra-inning defeat.

The right-hander continued his strong first half of the season with a sixth straight quality start, needing 101 pitches to make it through seven frames against a tough Yankees lineup. Through 100 innings, Chirinos has emerged as a key component of Tampa Bay's staff, as he's now boasting a 3.15 ERA, an impressive 0.99 WHIP and an 81:22 K:BB.