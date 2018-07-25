Chirinos (0-2) gave up three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He took the loss.

This was easily the longest start of his big-league career, as he previously topped out at 5.2 innings on April 17. He threw 87 pitches Tuesday and faced 27 batters, and has yet to throw more than 90 pitches in a big-league start. Given that it's the Rays, there are no guarantees that he will stick in the rotation for another turn, but that seems likely, given how well he performed. If he does stick, his next start will likely come Sunday in Baltimore.