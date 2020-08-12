Chirinos (triceps) played catch Tuesday and is making very good progress according to manager Kevin Cash, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "He feels really, really good," Cash said. "I think a lot of that irritation on the triceps has subsided and we're hoping to have him throw a bullpen [session] here in the next couple of days and see how that goes and if we can insert him back in."

The right-hander clearly won't be back from the injured list when first eligible Thursday, but it appears he's been clear of any setbacks and continues to steadily progress. Getting Chirinos back as soon as possible would be especially valuable for a Rays rotation that's also missing Charlie Morton (shoulder).