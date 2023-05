Chirinos will make his first start of the season on Friday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos has been excellent in bulk relief so far, holding a 0.64 ERA and 8:2 K:BB over 14 innings. He'll be pitching on five days' rest Friday after tossing 4.2 frames of one-run ball and picking up a win last weekend versus the White Sox. Chirinos threw 66 pitches in that outing, so he should theoretically be able to get his pitch count up to around 80 versus the Yanks.