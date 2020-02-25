Chirinos allowed an earned run on two hits and recorded three strikeouts over one inning in a 2-2 Grapefruit League tie with the Red Sox on Monday.

The slimmed-down right-hander worked around a couple of singles to Jose Peraza and Kevin Plawecki, the latter driving in the former. Outside of those hiccups, Chirinos recorded whiffs of Tzu-Wei Lin, Michael Chavis and Rusney Castillo to work out of the inning, and Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports Chirinos could already feel the benefits of his offseason work during his brief time on the mound. "I feel good," Chirinos said. "I lost some good pounds, and I feel good physically. All I'm looking for is feeling comfortable out on the mound, and thankfully that's how I'm feeling right now."