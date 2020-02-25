Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Misses bats in first spring start
Chirinos allowed an earned run on two hits and recorded three strikeouts over one inning in a 2-2 Grapefruit League tie with the Red Sox on Monday.
The slimmed-down right-hander worked around a couple of singles to Jose Peraza and Kevin Plawecki, the latter driving in the former. Outside of those hiccups, Chirinos recorded whiffs of Tzu-Wei Lin, Michael Chavis and Rusney Castillo to work out of the inning, and Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports Chirinos could already feel the benefits of his offseason work during his brief time on the mound. "I feel good," Chirinos said. "I lost some good pounds, and I feel good physically. All I'm looking for is feeling comfortable out on the mound, and thankfully that's how I'm feeling right now."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Deep sleepers: 10 with ace upside
It doesn't matter how much you invest at starting pitcher on Draft Day, you're going to need...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, 2020 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...