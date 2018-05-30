Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Mixed bag in Tuesday's rehab start
Chirinos (forearm) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits over 2.2 innings in Triple-A Durham's loss to Rochester on Tuesday. He struck out six.
Chirinos faced a significant upgrade in competition Tuesday after making his first rehab start with High-A Charlotte last Thursday. The right-hander wasn't nearly as effective, working up to 47 pitches during the outing and allowing a three-run home run to Kennys Vargas with two out in the third that put an end to his night. Given the less-than-ideal results and the fact he's only worked 4.2 rehab innings overall thus far, Chirinos could be due for at least one more minor-league outing before being considered for activation.
