Chirinos did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings during a 5-4 win over the Yankees. He struck out zero.

Chirinos made his first start of the season Friday after posting a 0.64 ERA over 14 frames as a multi-inning reliever. He got early run support and blanked the Yankees' offense for five innings before getting into trouble in the sixth. He allowed one run to come in before he was pulled with two on and one out, but both those baserunners came around to score on a Harrison Bader home run. It wasn't the best performance for the 29-year-old, who walked four and didn't record a strikeout, but he was able to mitigate the damage and may have done enough to draw another start next week.