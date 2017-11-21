Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Moved to 40-man roster

Chirinos was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Monday.

The Rays opted to protect Chirinos from the Rule 5 draft and placed him on the 40-man roster. Chirinos pitched in 23 games (22 starts) at Triple-A Durham in 2017, where he owned a 2.74 ERA and stellar 0.98 WHIP. Should he continue such dominance, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Chirinos make his MLB debut in 2018.