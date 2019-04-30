Chirinos (4-0) got the win against the Royals on Monday, striking out four and walking one while scattering two hits and giving up four runs (two earned) over 5.2 innings in the Rays' 8-5 victory.

Chirinos didn't start as the Rays opted to deploy Ryne Stanek as an opener, but he ended up taking the majority of the workload after entering the game, tossing 73 pitches and nabbing his fourth win of the season. He's putting up good numbers regardless of his role so far this year, as the 25-year-old now sports a solid 3.48 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP and a 26:6 K:BB through 31 innings.