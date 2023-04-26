Chirinos is listed as the Rays' starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Depending on how Wednesday's game against the Astros and the first two games of the series in Chicago shake out, the Rays could look to deploy an opener in front of Chirinos, but in any case, the right-hander will step into the rotation spot vacated by Taj Bradley, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Bradley will likely be in line for a brief stint in the minors while he transitions from a five-day rest schedule to four days off between starts, but that could provide Chirinos with enough time to make at least two turns through the rotation. Since being called up from Durham earlier this month, Chirinos has yet to allow a run in three relief appearances and has maxed out at 46 pitches and 3.2 innings. The Rays may look to keep him around the 60-to-75-pitch or 4-to-5-inning range Saturday, but Chirinos should face minimal workload restrictions in his subsequent outings.