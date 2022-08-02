Chirinos (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Tuesday for Single-A Charleston.
He had his rehab assignment transferred over from the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, with whom he recently made three appearances and struck out three over four scoreless innings. He's working his way back from the surgery he underwent last fall on his fractured right elbow, a procedure that was proceeded by August 2020 Tommy John surgery. Chirinos will likely need the full 30-day rehab window to get stretched out before the Rays activate him from the 60-day injured list.