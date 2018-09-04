Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Nabs third win
Chirinos (3-5) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings as he snagged the victory Monday against Toronto.
Chirinos was deployed in the second inning after Ryne Stanek served as the opener in the first. Although Chirinos dealt with a fair amount of traffic on the bases, he held the Blue Jays to one run. The 24-year-old sits with a 3.76 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 69.1 innings this season, and he figures to serve as a long reliever for the remainder of the year.
