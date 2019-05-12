Chirinos (5-1) earned the win against the Yankees on Saturday by allowing two runs on four hits over four innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Chirinos entered for the third inning after opener Ryne Stanek delivered two scoreless frames to begin the game. The 25-year-old certainly wasn't at his best, but the Rays scored five runs between the sixth and eighth innings to secure his victory. The 25-year-old has a 3.61 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB across 42.1 innings, and could end up facing the Yankees again next weekend.