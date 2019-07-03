Chirinos will make his next start Thursday in the series opener against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos would have originally lined up for a Wednesday turn against the Orioles based on his usual amount of rest, but the Toribio reports the Rays plan to go with a bullpen day for that contest instead. That will position the right-hander to kick off the series against the Yankees, a team he's been very effective against on three previous occasions this season. Chirinos managed a quality start in his most recent turn against the Bronx Bombers on June 17, and he owns a solid 3.07 ERA across 14.2 frames versus New York this season overall.