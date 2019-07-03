Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Next start set for Thursday
Chirinos will make his next start Thursday in the series opener against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos would have originally lined up for a Wednesday turn against the Orioles based on his usual amount of rest, but the Toribio reports the Rays plan to go with a bullpen day for that contest instead. That will position the right-hander to kick off the series against the Yankees, a team he's been very effective against on three previous occasions this season. Chirinos managed a quality start in his most recent turn against the Bronx Bombers on June 17, and he owns a solid 3.07 ERA across 14.2 frames versus New York this season overall.
