Chirinos (6-1) picked up the win in Monday's 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays, tossing five no-hit, scoreless innings while striking out seven and walking two.

Despite his dominance, Tampa manager Kevin Cash lifted Chirinos and turned to his bullpen as per usual after the right-hander had thrown 69 pitches (45 strikes), and Oliver Drake gave up a single to Luke Maile on the first pitch he threw in the seventh inning to break up the potential combined no-hitter. Chirinos will carry a 2.91 ERA and 42:10 K:BB through 55.2 innings into his next outing Saturday, at home against the Twins.