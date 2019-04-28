Chirinos is no longer listed as Monday's starter against Kansas City, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Tolentino elaborated that Chirinos will still pitch on Monday, but the team is contemplating using an opener rather than a traditional starter. Chirinos has filled roles as both a starter and follower this season, recording a 3.55 ERA across 25.1 innings to go along with 22 strikeouts.

