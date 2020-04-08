Chirinos was on track to receive some opportunities as a traditional starter in 2020 when spring training was suspended, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander's spring didn't exactly inspire much confidence, as he posted a 9.00 ERA across six innings over three Grapefruit League starts. However, Chirinos has a solid track record at the big-league level over the past two seasons, posting sub-4.00 ERAs in each of those campaigns, along with a combined 14-10 record. The 26-year-old will still likely be utilized as a bulk reliever following an opener on occasion, but Topkin also notes the Rays may not utilize the "bullpen day" strategy as often in 2020.