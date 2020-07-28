Chirinos will start Tuesday against the Braves but won't be asked to pitch deep into the game, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said that expectations for the length of Chirinos' start were similar to those for Tyler Glasnow ahead of his start Monday, in which he threw 72 pitches over four innings. Chirinos threw 62 pitches in a simulated game Thursday after missing most of camp due to a positive COVID-19 test, so he should have no problem throwing roughly 75 pitches in this outing.