Chirinos gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over two innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Chirinos wasn't sharp at all in this one -- he also uncorked two wild pitches -- but the bullpen picked him up in a 12-6 Rays win. It was his third time facing the Red Sox already this season, and even with some regression, Chirinos still has a very respectable 3.71 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB in 26.2 innings. Chirinos, who was recently named to the rotation officially, should have an easier go of it next weekend at home in his first career start against the Blue Jays.