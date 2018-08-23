Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Picks up second win
Chirinos (2-5) got the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four over five innings against the Royals.
Ryne Stanek was the "opener" in this one, but it was Chirinos who got the bulk of the innings. The 24-year-old is expected to serve in a similar capacity the rest of the way, and has worked at least five innings in six of his last seven outings while working to a 4.40 ERA in that span. Manager Kevin Cash will likely provide a clearer schedule down the line, but Chirinos' next action could come next week in Atlanta.
