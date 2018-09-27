Chirinos (5-5) was credited with the win in Wednesday's 8-7 victory over the Yankees, allowing three hits and two walks over four scoreless innings of relief while striking out three.

After Ryne Stanek was tagged for three runs in the first inning as the Rays' opener, Chirinos came on and quieted the Yankees' bats in what's likely to be his final appearance of the season. The 24-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 75:25 K:BB over 89.2 innings in his first season in the majors, but his role on the staff in 2019 has yet to be determined.