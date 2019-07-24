Chirinos surrendered two runs on six hits and zero walks over 5.2 innings during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Chirinos gave up two runs on three hits and a wild pitch in the first inning, but he settled in after that and allowed only three baserunners across the next four-plus frames. The 25-year-old has a 3.29 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 102:24 K:BB through 117.2 innings and lines up to face the Red Sox again on the road next week.