Chirinos (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The move was an expected one, as Chirinos is set to miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery back in August. He'll free up a spot on the 40-man roster as the Rays add new signings Collin McHugh and Chaz Roe.
