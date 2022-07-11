Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said that Chirinos (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The upcoming appearance will mark Chirinos' first at any level since Aug. 16, 2020, as he's spent the better part of two years rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and another procedure to address a fracture of the same elbow. Chirinos had served as a starter for the Rays during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, but he could be preparing for a multi-inning relief role with the big club while he's out on the rehab assignment.