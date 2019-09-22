Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Put right to work
Chirinos allowed an earned run on a solo home run and also recorded two strikeouts over an inning in an extra-innings win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
Manager Kevin Cash wasted no time getting Chirinos back into the swing of things following the pitcher's activation from the injured list earlier in the day. Chirinos followed starter Tyler Glasnow after the latter's three-inning stint and gave up a solo home run to Xander Bogaerts during his sole frame. Chirinos was otherwise solid over his 16 pitches, and Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports that the right-hander's role will be fluid over the last week of the season based on the team's needs and how Chirinos continues to perform.
