Chirinos and the Rays agreed to a one-year, $1.175 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos recorded a 2.38 ERA last season, though that came in a tiny sample of just 11.1 innings. He was shut down with an elbow strain in mid-August and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery. A typical recovery timeline would see him miss the entirety of the 2021 season.
