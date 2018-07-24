Chirinos was promoted from Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Chirinos will head to the big leagues as he's slated to toe the rubber for Tuesday's matchup against the Yankees. He's made six appearances for the Rays in 2018 (five starts), and sits with a 3.71 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 26.2 innings. Chirinos figures to have his hands full, as he'll face one of the tougher lineup in the American League.

More News
Our Latest Stories