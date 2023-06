The Rays recalled Chirinos from Triple-A Durham, and he'll start Thursday's series finale with the Twins at Tropicana Field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With the Rays opting to push Tyler Glasnow back a day in the pitching schedule, Chirinos will fill the hole in the team's rotation. The right-hander has put up a 2.79 ERA over 29 innings with the big club this season, although the ERA has also come along with an 11:11 K:BB.