Chirinos allowed five earned runs on six hits and a walk across two innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Braves on Saturday. He struck out one.

Chirinos' second Grapefruit League start was in sharp contrast to his first -- a one-inning, three-strikeout effort versus the Red Sox on Monday. The right-hander got into trouble early versus Atlanta and was ultimately tagged for a two-run double and a solo home run by Adam Duvall and Pete O'Brien, respectively. Chirinos has earned rave reviews for his offseason weight loss, but he'll have to bounce back with a better performance in his next spring start to remain in the conversation for a spot in the starting rotation.