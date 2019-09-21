Chirinos (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is back, as expected, after making it through a pair of simulated games without issue. Chirinos has shown a good deal of promise at 25 years of age, posting a 3.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 110:28 K:BB in 126.2 innings this season, but he's been out since early August and is not stretched out enough to start, so his fantasy appeal is limited over the rest of this season.

