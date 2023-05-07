Chirinos is slated to start Wednesday's game in Baltimore, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Though Chirinos had unremarkable results in his first start of the season this past Friday against the Yankees -- he covered 5.1 innings and gave up three runs on three hits and four hits while failing to strike out a batter -- he'll get another turn through the Tampa Bay rotation. The Rays could look to deploy Chirinos behind an opener at some point in an effort to coax better results from him, but at least for the time being, he lines up to make a traditional start Wednesday.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Mixed results in first start•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Making first start•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Snags win in bulk role•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Working behind opener Saturday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Moving into rotation Saturday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Expected to get rotation look•