Chirinos was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow strain Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday after he was sidelined with right triceps inflammation, but he'll miss at least another 10 days as a result of a right elbow strain. It's unclear when he could be ready to return to the mound. Right-hander Aaron Slegers was recalled by the Rays in a corresponding move.