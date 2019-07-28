Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Rocked by Toronto
Chirinos allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks while fanning four over four innings Sunday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.
Toronto jumped on Chirinos for two runs in the second inning, two in the third and three in the fifth, but the Rays offense would put up 10 runs and ultimately win the ballgame. The right-hander struggled with his command at times, firing 56 of 93 pitches for strikes. This appears to be just a bump in the road for Chirinos, who owns a 3.70 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 106 punchouts over 121.2 innings this season.
