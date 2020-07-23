Chirinos is slated to throw live batting practice Thursday for the first time since arriving in summer camp, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash went on record earlier in the week regarding Chirinos' expected readiness for the start of the season despite the pitcher's delayed arrival in summer camp. Thursday will be another step toward validating Cash's statement, as it will give the Rays skipper a more concrete idea of what type of workload the right-hander may be capable of tolerating in his first couple of appearances, be those conventional starts or "piggyback" assignments behind temporary rotation member Trevor Richards.