Chirinos was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos began the season on the injured list while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he made his season debut Wednesday against Boston. He struck out four in three scoreless relief innings to earn the win, but he'll ultimately be sent down after Drew Rasmussen was reinstated from the paternity list. However, Chirinos will remain with the team on the taxi squad and should be a candidate to start next week as part of a doubleheader Tuesday.