Chirinos is scheduled to serve as the long man in Tuesday's "bullpen day" once opener Ryne Stanek exits, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 24-year-old will actually be making his fifth consecutive appearance in a long-reliever capacity, with the last three having come as the second pitcher in on a "bullpen day". Chirinos has enjoyed mixed success in that stretch, allowing nine earned runs on 16 hits over 16.0 innings but securing two wins as well.