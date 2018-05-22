Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Set for rehab stint
Chirinos (forearm) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos has been on the disabled list all month with a forearm strain. He reported feeling good following a live batting practice session Monday, clearing the way for him to head out on what will presumably be a lengthy rehab stint.
