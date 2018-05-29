Chirinos (forearm), who fired two scoreless innings in his first rehab start with High-A Charlotte last Thursday, will take the mound for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander allowed two hits and two walks while recording two strikeouts in the 1-0 victory over Fort Myers, a encouraging start to his rehab assignment. Chirinos is expected to build up his workload Tuesday while also facing a higher level of competition, and he'll likely be reevaluated later in the week to determine if he's ready to be activated from the disabled list.