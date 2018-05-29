Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Set for Tuesday rehab start
Chirinos (forearm), who fired two scoreless innings in his first rehab start with High-A Charlotte last Thursday, will take the mound for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander allowed two hits and two walks while recording two strikeouts in the 1-0 victory over Fort Myers, a encouraging start to his rehab assignment. Chirinos is expected to build up his workload Tuesday while also facing a higher level of competition, and he'll likely be reevaluated later in the week to determine if he's ready to be activated from the disabled list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start