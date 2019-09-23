Chirinos is scheduled to start against the Yankees on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos returned from the injured list over the weekend, making an appearance out of the bullpen Saturday against the Red Sox and allowing one run while striking out two batters in one inning. The right-hander will likely work longer Tuesday, though he'll still be limited as he slowly builds back up following his lengthy absence. Brendan McKay, who was originally scheduled to start Tuesday, is a candidate to piggyback Chirinos.